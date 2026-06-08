Around one-third to half of all US adults take multivitamins, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

For most, it feels like a harmless habit, but a pharmacist is now warning that a viral new trend is pushing people into genuinely risky territory.

The trend is called vitaminmaxxing, and it encourages people to take large daily doses of vitamins, minerals and supplements in order to maximise their physical appearance, energy and immunity.

As it gains traction online, Wendy Lee, a pharmacist at Well Pharmacy, has spoken out about the dangers, and the widespread misconceptions that are putting people at risk long before the trend even comes into it.

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Speaking to the Express, she said: "Although there are unquestionably numerous health benefits associated with taking supplements, vitamin-maxxing or overdosing on supplements can be unsafe. There is a wider risk that many others are taking pills they don't need, either taking them incorrectly, or assuming that anything natural automatically means it is beneficial and safe to take."

A pharmacist is now warning that a viral new vitamin taking trend is pushing people into genuinely risky territory (Getty stock image)

What is vitaminmaxxing?

One of the most persistent myths, Lee says, is that if a vitamin is good for you, taking more of it must be even better.

That logic can have serious consequences. Fat-soluble vitamins, A, D, E and K, are stored in the body rather than flushed out, meaning excess amounts accumulate over time.

Too much vitamin D can lead to dangerously high calcium levels, potentially causing kidney stones, confusion and, in severe cases, kidney failure.

Too much vitamin A has been linked to liver damage and bone problems, while high doses of vitamin E may increase bleeding risk.

The idea that natural supplements are automatically safe is another myth Lee is keen to debunk. Vitamin K can interfere with blood thinners like Warfarin.

Calcium and iron can reduce the absorption of some antibiotics and thyroid medication.

Vitamin E can increase bleeding risk when combined with anticoagulants. "A supplement being sold over-the-counter does not automatically mean it is risk-free," she said.

And despite its reputation as an immune-system wonder, vitamin C won't necessarily stop you getting a cold.

Lee explains that while it may slightly reduce the duration or severity of symptoms in some cases, there is little evidence that mega-doses offer any additional benefit, and taking more than 1,000mg per day can cause stomach cramps, diarrhoea and increase the risk of kidney stones.

The trend is called vitaminmaxxing, and it encourages people to take large daily doses of vitamins, minerals and supplements in order to maximise their physical appearance, energy and immunity (Getty stock image)

Who actually needs to be taking supplements?

Lee is clear that many healthy adults eating a balanced diet may not need supplements at all, but there are important exceptions.

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends consuming 600 IU (15 mcg) of vitamin D daily for adults, increasing to 800 IU (20 mcg) for those over 70, to maintain bone and muscle health.

Because the winter sun sits lower in the sky and lacks the required UVB rays to synthesize vitamin D, you may need to rely on your diet or supplements during colder months.

Pregnant women, vegans and older adults may also benefit from specific supplementation.

"The key message is that supplementation should be targeted and evidence-based, rather than taken just in case," she said.

For those reaching for B vitamin tablets hoping for a quick energy hit, Lee has sobering news. B vitamins are essential for helping the body convert food into energy, but they don't work like caffeine. "These tablets won't suddenly boost energy levels unless someone is genuinely deficient," she said, adding that persistent fatigue should always be properly investigated rather than indefinitely self-treated with supplements.

On the question of price, Lee says the premium isn't always worth it.

Many standard-priced vitamins contain the same active ingredients as expensive brands and can be just as effective. What matters more, she says, is whether the supplement is appropriate for the person taking it, that dosage instructions are followed correctly, and that the brand is reputable.

Her overarching advice is simple: before adding anything new to your routine, speak to a pharmacist.

"They are experts in giving guidance on which would best suit your needs, plus correct dosage and any possible contraindications if you are already taking other medication," she said.