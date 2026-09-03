Women dubbed ‘real-life mermaids’ can dive without oxygen for minutes – but their culture faces a tragic threat
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Women dubbed ‘real-life mermaids’ can dive without oxygen for minutes – but their culture faces a tragic threat

Scientists found something in their DNA that no other population on Earth shares

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Topics: Korea, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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