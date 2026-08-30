AI predicts the winner of an AOC vs JD Vance 2028 election – and it's extremely close

With Donald Trump soon to be half-way through his second term, the fight to be the next President of the United States of America is soon to start...but who will win out of pegged frontrunners AOC or JD Vance?

Democratic Representative of New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, has been largely critical of the Trump Administration since his first round in the White House back in 2016, but never once said she was up for running for his role.

On the other hand, Republican Vice President JD Vance has previously revealed his preparedness for taking over from Trump should the need arise.

The moment was caught during an interview on Fox News' The Story with Martha McCallum when he was asked about his plans for the 2028 election.

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It was there that Vance responded: “Would I?

“One of the things that I don’t like about this question, and this entire perspective, is that I’ve been in this job for a year, about a year and six months ago, I asked the American people to give me this job that I have right now.”

The poll found that AOC was close behind Vance in potential to win the 2028 elections (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He added: "Why don’t I do as good of a job as I can in this job, we’ll worry about the next job sometime in the future."

Despite this, an early hypothetical 2028 presidential contest revealed new polling that could see AOC have some good chances of beating Vance to the White House if both choose to run.

According to Quantus Insights’ national survey, which polled 1,2000 likely voters between August 26 and 28 via SMS and compiled using AI, Vance led Ocasio-Cortez by 3.3 points – which is a small gap.

The poll took into consideration key metrics, such as sex, age, race, education, party, and metro type; but adjusted its margin of error to plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Considering this error margin, AOC is pretty close to Vance’s level and considering we’ve got two more years to see what happens, it could be an interesting battle to watch.

As for AI, it made its own prediction, and it too went in the same direction, telling UNILAD: "JD Vance — probably around 55/45."

But it said it was ‘hesitant’ to give Vance any greater advantage as ‘Trump's approval is sitting at just 33%’ in latest polls.

Whereas Democrats are creeping in with increasing popularity amid things like the cost-of-living causing voters to rethink their government choices.

As for why it would give AOC some more points, it called her a ‘polarizing figure’.

But all in all, it said that Vance is the clearer option due to his position in the White House and in the Republican party.

AOC on the other hand is ‘emerging’ as a leader, but is ‘still deciding whether to run for president or potentially challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate.’

The Electoral College could be the real problem for AOC.

Then there’s voter confidence. That’s a whole other kettle of fish.

But that's more a statement about the current political environment than a prediction of the 2028 result.

However, it’s important to note that neither Ocasio-Cortez nor Vance has declared a 2028 campaign is on the cards.

When asked on ABC’s This Week on August 9 she didn’t confirm, but also quipped: “I haven’t ruled out the possibility.”

It said Vance was mainly supported by older men and white voters (Photo by Leandro Lozada / AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to people who may vote for her, AOC took 48.7 per cent of women against Vance’s 37.1 per cent.

On the other hand, men backed Vance by 53.9 per cent to her 34.4 per cent.

Again, the disparity was clear in age groups too, with 18 to 29 year olds on the side of AOC by 53.4 per cent to 24.9 per cent.

Then, the survey found that those aged 65 and older preferred Vance by 51.6 per cent to her 37 per cent.

The insights also revealed that voters more likely to vote Democrat polled as Black, Hispanic and Asian.

As for Republican, they were heavy on white voters.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.