AI predicts the winner of an AOC vs JD Vance 2028 election – and it's extremely close
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AI predicts the winner of an AOC vs JD Vance 2028 election – and it's extremely close

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she hasn't 'ruled out the possibility' of running for president

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: JD Vance, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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