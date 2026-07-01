Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka, AOC, has issued a shocking response to Vice President JD Vance, who came up with a prediction about the 2028 elections.

It comes after Vance revealed that he believes she’ll be playing a role as a Democratic candidate in the future, or at least, he hopes she is.

To this, AOC didn’t hold back.

Now, you’ll probably know this but AOC goes way back in the game of being a controversial figure for her Republican opposition.

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Mainly Trump, Ocasio-Cortez has been vocal about her distain for his administration since he was elected.

Vance, by association, doesn’t seem to be getting any special treatment from the politician however.

This could be why when Vance said he thought she’d be a ‘frontrunner’ for 2028, she had this to say...

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't mess around (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I think it's got to be AOC. I know that's probably conventional wisdom," Vance said during an interview on The Michael Knowles Show, which was published on Tuesday (June 30).

In retaliation, Ocasio-Cortez said she hopes he’s a frontrunner too, when asked about the comments by reporters outside the Capitol.

"I mean, you know, I hope he (Vance) is," Ocasio-Cortez said. "That's what I'll say."

"That he's the Republican nominee?" the reporter tried to clarify.

"Yeah," Ocasio-Cortez responded.

As for what AOC has previously disclosed regarding the chances of her running for POTUS, the 36-year-old democratic socialist was asked about whether she would run at a University of Chicago event recently, and it didn’t go down well.

Reporter: JD Vance just said in an interview that he thinks you are going to be the leading Democratic candidate for president in 2028. What’s your response to that?



AOC: pic.twitter.com/s5qodMBiN1 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 30, 2026





Former Obama adviser David Axelrod had told her 'a lot of people... would like you to run for president', leading to her to say she’s thinking 'way bigger than that.'

Oft.

Ocasio-Cortez said of her opposition: "What’s funny about that is they assume my ambition is positional. They assume my ambition is a title or a seat. My ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country."

AOC added: "Presidents come and go, elected officials come and go, single payer healthcare is forever.

She then declared: ''A living wage is forever. Workers' rights are forever. Women's rights. All of that."

She said: "When you aren't attached. When you haven't been like fantasizing about being this or that since the time you were seven years old, it is tremendously liberating.

"Because I get to wake up every day and say, 'How am I going to meet the moment?'"

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.