AOC's four word response to JD Vance's surprising prediction for next election
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AOC's four word response to JD Vance's surprising prediction for next election

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been given a nod by JD Vance for 2028

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: JD Vance, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones