Man visits compound where Osama bin Laden was hiding before he was killed – and finds something unexpected
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Man visits compound where Osama bin Laden was hiding before he was killed – and finds something unexpected

The site has been transformed since the al-Qaeda leader was killed there in 2011

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Luke On The Move via YouTube

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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