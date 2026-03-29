As the 2028 election draws nearer, a lot of people have been left wondering who will replace Donald Trump as president.

While Trump has joked on numerous occasions that he will run for a third term in office, as per the Constitution he cannot do this.

The 22nd Amendment prohibits someone from being president for more than two terms – whether that be consecutively or not.

It's not uncommon for the vice president step up and run for office once their predecessor leaves the White House, with the likes of Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, and Al Gore being some examples of former VPs to run for the presidency (unsuccessfully, might I add).

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Now people think JD Vance will take part in the 2028 presidential election. He was once a firm favorite for Republicans, but this has since changed...

Chances of JD Vance winning the 2028 election are an an 'all-time low' (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

According to Newsweek, the chances of Vance winning in two years time is at an 'all-time low' and crashed to just 18 percent earlier this week.

As per PredictIt, on March 26 Gavin Newsom was the favorite to win out of him, Vance, and Marco Rubio, with the prediction market website putting the California governor at having a 24 percent chance of winning the election in 2028 compared to Vance's 22 percent on that particular day.

Of course the market is always changing, and Vance is once again projected to win over Newsom as of March 29, with PredictIt say he now has a 24 percent chance while Newsom has gone back down to 22.

Elsewhere, Kalshi has an even less optimistic view for Vance and (at the time of writing) has him at just 18.8 percent of winning, with Newsom coming in close second at 18.1 percent.

The figures currently shown for Vance are a stark difference to how his future was looking last year. In late September, market figures suggested he had more than a 30 percent chance of becoming president.

Governor Gavin Newsom is also a firm favorite to run for president (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The latest market figures come after Joe Rogan branded MAGA followers as 'really weird, f**king uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to' and 'dorks' — something which Vance later addressed.

Discussing the matter on The Benny Show, the vice president said: "I think we have many, many fewer dorks than the far left, but everybody's got some dorks."

"We love our dorks," Vance added. "We love our cool kids. We love anybody who wants to save the country."