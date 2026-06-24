US Olympic skier Bode Miller has spoken out following his arrest for drug possession.

The six-time medalist was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records seen by multiple outlets.

He was arrested on June 6 in in Fremont County, Idaho.

Miller has pleaded not guilty and has since been released on a $5,000 cash bond.

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The Olympian has taken to Instagram to issue a statement following his arrest, as he provided his side of the story.

He wrote: "I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho. My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession which I was unaware of. We fully cooperated with the officer. I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed."

Miller claims his friend had cannabis without his knowledge (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The former Olympic star is seen as one of the most decorated male skiers of all time having won six medals before his retirement from the sport in 2017.

Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, are parents to six children, as well as daughter Emeline, who tragically died in a pool drowning incident in June 2018.

She was just 19 months old.

Morgan reshared an Instagram post just days before Miller's arrest from midwife Lindsey Meeheis reminding parents of the importance of water safety.

"8 years ago today, this angel was stolen from us! When I scream from the rooftops to get your kids water-safe... this is MY WHY!" the midwife wrote.

In June 2023, Morgan shared a video to her Instagram Stories of her then 18-month daughter, Scarlet Olivia, learning to swim in their family pool.

"Scarlet is exactly one month younger than Emmy was the day she drowned. We never put Emmy in lessons, and when we tried a month before she died, our swim instructor told us she was too young to learn," the mother wrote in the caption.

Bode and Morgan Miller pictured in 2023 (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"This is proof that if they can sit unassisted, they're not too young to learn and that drowning is completely preventable with ALL the layers of protection."

She then urged fellow parents: "If you have littles, take this as a sign to sign them up to become water safe as we get closer and closer to pool season."

Miller marked the fifth anniversary of his daughter's death in 2023, as he penned a heartwarming tribute on social media.

The Olympian wrote that she was meant to 'change the world', as he added: "Emmy was fearless, determined and fierce from the moment she was born. We miss you Emmy. 19 months was never going to be long enough to hold you in our arms."