Expert weighs in on what's really worse for your health: smoking or drinking
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Expert weighs in on what's really worse for your health: smoking or drinking

Smoking and drinking can both damage your health. But when it comes to the risks, which habit is worse?

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Alcohol, Food and Drink

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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