Surrogate who refused to abort baby says he was taken from her when umbilical cord was cut
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Surrogate who refused to abort baby says he was taken from her when umbilical cord was cut

McKenna West is due to appear in court over the alleged breach of her contract with the baby's biological parents

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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