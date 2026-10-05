Online demonologist's mugshot goes viral after allegedly exposing women's private information

A TikTok creator known as the online 'demonologist' has been a arrested after allegedly exposing private details about two women.

The Florida man, Mark Stephen Asea, 36, of Port St. Lucie, was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on September 30 following claims that he had abused the confidence of two women who relied on him to help with a computer problem.

But it's not the first time he's been behind bars.

The 'Grey Hat Hacker' was first arrested in April on stalking and computer-related allegations, but the charges were later dropped.

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Months later, two women have alleged that their private information was leaked in a number of Asea's TikTok posts.

In one video, Asea reportedly discussed private details from one woman’s device, claiming he was aware of her recent spending activity.

"Let’s talk about your actual password," he allegedly said in one clip.

The 36-year-old reportedly added: "How about we talk about the last 10 purchases you made online?"

Speaking with investigators working on the case, one woman noted that her password had only been shared in a closed TikTok group chat.

He was first arrested earlier this year. (@anonymousapplegenius/Instagram)

She further alleged that, to her knowledge, Asea was not a member, but may have gained access using a fake account.

The woman also said she had no idea how he could have obtained her phone identification number or banking information.

The second woman noted that her concerns began after she had asked Asea for help with a technical issue.

She reportedly gave him permission to access the device remotely while he worked on the problem.

According to her account, Asea later claimed that he had secretly installed what she described as a virus on the computer while she was away from it, which he allegedly said allowed him to access information without her knowledge or consent.

He describes himself as a 'demonologist'. (@anonymousapplegenius/Instagram)

She said she had never given him permission to retain or use that access.

The woman later discovered that a photograph from a private conversation had allegedly been shared in one of Asea’s TikTok clips.

While Asea reportedly claimed in a comment that the image had come from a WhatsApp conversation, she provided investigators with a screenshot showing the same photograph in her Telegram messages.

Police also recorded statements allegedly made by Asea in which he appeared to claim he had been able to determine the woman’s location using information from her phone.

"Thanks to the GPS within her phone, but what did I do?" he allegedly said in a TikTok clip.

On the platform, Asea's bio lists a number of self-descriptions, including 'Demonologist', 'Clairsentient', 'Empath', 'PTSD', 'Grey Hat Hacker' and 'Woodsman'.