Lindsay Clancy jury sent home early for second day following 'unforeseen circumstance'
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Lindsay Clancy jury sent home early for second day following 'unforeseen circumstance'

The murder trial has faced fresh disruption as jurors await a longer day in court

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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