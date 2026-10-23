KSI finally admits the real reason why he quit The Sidemen that was 'toxic'

KSI has opened up about the tensions that led him to leave The Sidemen, admitting he felt the atmosphere within the YouTube group had become 'toxic'.

The 33-year-old influencer, whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji, announced his departure earlier this year in May after 13 years with the collective, which he helped establish in 2013.

In a new YouTube video titled I Finally Admit Everything..., KSI explained that disagreements over the group's future had contributed to his decision, with some members wanting to take things in a different direction.

According to comments made in the video, the disagreements went beyond creative differences, with the Londoner revealing that there had been physical confrontations behind the scenes.

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KSI said the group had reached a point where its members were no longer aligned on how they wanted things to develop.

"Behind the scenes, there was a lot of confrontation," he explained. "At some points, there was some physical confrontation, but there was a lot of confrontation."

KSI co-founded The Sidemen in 2013 alongside Miniminter, Zerkaa, Vikkstar123, TBJZL and Behzinga. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify)

He went on to describe how members disagreed about the pace and direction of the collective, saying he wanted things to slow down while others preferred a different approach.

"I felt like the environment was toxic, some people didn't," he said.

The YouTuber ultimately decided that leaving was the best option for him, although he acknowledged that his exit could have been handled differently.

KSI also made clear that he did not believe the other members needed him to continue succeeding, pointing out that they were financially successful and had their own lives and families.

"They are all millionaires. They all have great lives, they all have fantastic families," he said. "They're good. They don't need me anymore."

Despite the difficulties, he described the outcome as acceptable for both sides, explaining that the split gave everyone the opportunity to pursue their own ambitions.

KSI said he felt the environment behind the scenes at The Sidemen had become 'toxic'. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

What did KSI say about his relationship with The Sidemen?

KSI admitted he could have handled his departure better, but said he wanted to make the decision himself rather than have news of his exit published without his control.

"I'm an impulsive guy," he explained, adding that he wanted to leave 'on my own terms'.

He described the situation as a choice between growing together and growing apart, confirming that he had chosen the latter.

His announcement was followed by a public response from The Sidemen in June on Instagram, which said the remaining Sidemen members expressed well wishes and respect for JJ's decision to leave while noting the departure was unexpected and did not unfold as desired.

The group confirmed that Ethan, Harry, Josh, Simon, Tobi, and Vik remain committed to their regular content schedule.

In a statement posted to social media, the collective said it would have preferred to give KSI a proper farewell video and allow everyone time to process the decision.

"Unfortunately JJ released the news before we had agreed on a mutual way of letting our audience know," the group wrote.

However, KSI has insisted he holds no resentment towards his former collaborators.

He said he still speaks to some members, while acknowledging that he no longer keeps in touch with others.

"I hold no anger, or jealousy, or envy towards them," he said. "I just want the best for them."

The Sidemen have been approached for comment by UNILAD.