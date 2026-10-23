KSI finally admits the real reason why he quit The Sidemen that was 'toxic'
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KSI finally admits the real reason why he quit The Sidemen that was 'toxic'

The YouTuber admitted tensions had escalated behind the scenes before he decided to walk away

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, YouTube, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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