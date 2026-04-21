Comedy icon and star of The Office, Steve Carell, has said that he is willing to fight to defend the reputation of one his fellow comedians.

In an interview with LADbible, Carell was quick to share his love for ‘one of the funniest guys in the world’ while also chatting about personalized number plates, Harry Styles, and UK comedy.

Carell's interview comes following the release of his show Rooster, which has been created by Scrubs showrunner Bill Lawrence and also stars Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster. The show is set on a college campus, where Carell plays an author who has a complicated relationship with his daughter, and fans will be delighted to know that the show has already been granted a second season by HBO.

But at 63 years old, Carell has had a long career prior to Rooster, and he's worked with some very famous faces throughout it.

Who does Steve Carell consider to be 'one of the funniest' people? Steve and Will starred together in the 2004 comedy classic Anchorman (LADbible Entertainment)

Carell's revelation came when he was asked to 'swipe' on whether he loved or hated the movie Elf, and Carell said his answer was a 'no brainer'.

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"This is one of my favorite people, for starters," he said of the star Will Ferrell, before branding him 'one of his funniest guys in the world’, and adding that he loved him dearly.

Carell and Ferrell have teamed up for many iconic roles over the years, including: Anchorman, Despicable Me 4, Bewitched and The 40 Year-Old-Virgin.

Carell also revealed that Elf was one of his favorite movies and that he loved the Christmas classic so much that he even has a framed movie poster on the wall in his house.

Later in the interview, Carell shared his favourite Ferrell fact, that he was really as nice and wholesome as he seems.

Is Will Ferrell a nice guy?

Carell said: “My favourite Will Ferrell fact is that he seems like this big, crazy, guy - but he’s so thoughtful and kind, and has an incredibly gentle soul.

“Not that you wouldn’t think he is a lovely person, but he really is such a lovely guy.”

The pair clearly have a lot of on-screen chemistry, delivering some of the most iconic comedy of the early noughties.

Later in the interview, Carell revealed that one of his most iconic Anchorman lines stemmed from some great on-screen improv between him and Ferell.

Talking about his famous 'I love lamp' line, Carell said: "Actually, we were just improvising in the movie, and I did just start looking around the room and, as Brick, and Will called me out on it and said, 'Brick, are you just looking at things and saying that you love them?'

"And I just doubled down and kept saying that I do love them. So that's how that came about. So much of that movie arrived in the moment.

"Director, Adam Mckay had a microphone and he'd just sit behind the monitor and throw things out at us, we would just say them. The trick was to not laugh because they were the funniest things ever. It has some of the best outtakes I've ever seen.

"It was a laugh-till-you-cry experience, and just amazing it actually got made. It's amazing anybody paid to see this movie."

Well, we're sure glad it got made. What a film.