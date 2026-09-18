Woman who wasn't able to burp for 43 years reveals how procedure using Botox changed her life
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Woman who wasn't able to burp for 43 years reveals how procedure using Botox changed her life

Gemma Renwick opened up about the hardships of having retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction (R-CPD)

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Good Morning Britain

Topics: Health, UK News, Good Morning Britain, ITV, Life

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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