Man in Chucky mask accused of asking terrifying question after chasing woman
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Man in Chucky mask accused of asking terrifying question after chasing woman

Police say several people were targeted during a disturbing early-morning spree in Philadelphia

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Topics: Philadelphia, Crime, US News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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