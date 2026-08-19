Man in Chucky mask accused of asking terrifying question after chasing woman

A man wearing a Chucky-style mask is being sought by police after allegedly chasing and harassing people around Philadelphia’s City Hall in a string of disturbing early-morning encounters.

Police say the suspect targeted several people during a roughly 15-minute period last Wednesday, with footage showing him running after pedestrians while apparently holding a phone.

The mask resembled Chucky, the murderous doll from the long-running Child’s Play horror franchise, although investigators have said the incidents themselves were no joke.

According to Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith, the suspect was first spotted at around 5:18am near 15th and Chestnut streets, where he allegedly approached people in an apparent attempt to scare or antagonise them.

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He was then seen moving through the area before encountering a woman who was jogging near 15th Street shortly after 5:30am.

Investigators are examining whether the encounters were linked to an online prank (ABC7/YouTube/Philadelphia Police Department)

As reported by NBC10, police say the masked man got in front of the runner and repeatedly asked: "Are you ready to die?"

The woman managed to get away while screaming for help, though police said she injured her leg in the process. Investigators said the suspect then entered Suburban Station at around 5:35am.

Earlier in the morning, police said he had entered a Dunkin' Donuts on 15th and Chestnut streets but was refused service because he was wearing the mask. He was later allegedly seen chasing a man wearing a reflective vest near Dilworth Plaza.

Another woman, identified by ABC7 only as Jameka, also described coming face-to-face with the suspect after initially trying to warn another runner who was wearing headphones.

She said: "I started to wave at her across from the intersection and say... Hey, there's someone behind you."

Jameka said the masked man then turned his attention towards her, prompting her to scream for help and kick him in the chest.

Jameka said she confronted the suspect after trying to warn another runner (ABC7/YouTube/Philadelphia Police Department)

Recalling the bizarre encounter, she added: "He just seemed so disoriented about what his goals actually were. Like I had bags. He wasn't reaching for those.

“It didn't seem like he had a clear goal to like actually get in La Colombe to do anything. So I was like, OK, well. Let's see if you can fight, and he couldn't."

Police believe the man attempted to antagonise at least six people, including men and employees at nearby businesses.

Witnesses have not reported seeing a weapon, although investigators said the suspect indicated he had one.

NBC10 also reported that police are also looking into whether the incidents could have been some form of online prank, with the suspect apparently holding a phone during the encounters.

Police described the suspect as a thin Black male, aged between 16 and 20, around 5ft 8in tall and wearing dark clothing. If caught, he could face multiple criminal charges, including terroristic threats, simple assault, and intimidation.