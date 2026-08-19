Doctor urges men to check their scalps for these little-known skin cancer signs
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Doctor urges men to check their scalps for these little-known skin cancer signs

Dr Abdulaziz Balwi explained another reason why men could also be at a heightened risk

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Cancer, News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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