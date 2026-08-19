Karmelo Anthony scores huge legal win with judge removed from case
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Karmelo Anthony scores huge legal win with judge removed from case

The trial judge has been pulled from the case just weeks after handing down a 35-year sentence

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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