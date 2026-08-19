Russia’s most wanted list revealed as top US politician’s family member makes the list
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Russia’s most wanted list revealed as top US politician’s family member makes the list

The list contains politicians, journalists, entrepreneurs, and even musicians and poets

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World News, Russia, Vladimir Putin

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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