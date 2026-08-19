Russia’s most wanted list revealed as top US politician’s family member makes the list

A list of some of the most wanted people in Russia has been shared after the son of a US politician was named as wanted by the Russian state.

Conor Kennedy, the son of the US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is one of many named on a list of individuals who are wanted by Vladimir Putin.

Kennedy has been named on the list due to his travelling to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion, which continues to grind on.

Russian state media reported last week that the Basmanny District Court of Moscow authorized Kennedy's 'arrest in absentia' and accused him of acting as a mercenary for Ukraine's army, carrying a sentence of 10 years if he is apprehended, the New York Post reports.

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The 32-year-old had posted on Instagram back in 2022, where he said that he had travelled to Ukraine to fight in an international brigade in the Ukrainian armed forces.

“I told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name," he said. "I didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there.”

Kennedy revealed he had travelled to Ukraine in an Instagram post (jconorkennedy/Instagram)

He added: “I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front.”

Kennedy said that he 'wasn’t a great shot' but that he 'learned fast', and that he did not tell his father or stepmom about his decision to travel to Ukraine.

“When he got back, I kind of expressed some — I don’t know — whether it’s anger or whatever,” RFK Jr. said.

“He said to me, when he heard maybe a little bit of anger and concern, ‘Dad, this is what you taught me to do: to stand up for what I believe in.’ And I was like ‘okay.’ ”

A list of Russia's most wanted was also shared by website Mediazona, including a wide range of people.

There were some expected names on the list, for example Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the former comedian and actor turned war-leader who has led Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion since 2022.

Zelenskyy is of course on the list (Roman PILIPEY / AFP via Getty Images)

The thousands-long list also covers dozens of politicians across Europe, as well as journalists, academics, and political activists.

One big name on the list is the former UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who had previously made statements about defending Crimea against Russian occupation in 2025, saying: "We have to help Ukraine have the long range capabilities to make Crimea unviable. We need to choke the life out of Crimea.”

Others on the list include Russian singer songwriter Monetochka, who fled to Latvia after publicly speaking out against the invasion.

There is also Ivan Timofeyevich Dryomin, a rapper known as Face, who left Russia when it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

10 of Russia's Most Wanted