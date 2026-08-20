Three everyday ways Americans will be impacted by $40 trillion US debt
Home>News>Money

Three everyday ways Americans will be impacted by $40 trillion US debt

An expert warned it could 'threaten the long-term prosperity' of Americans

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Money, US News, Donald Trump, Politics

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: