How to see rare blood Moon that's visible today - there's one thing you should check for
Home>News>US News

How to see rare blood Moon that's visible today - there's one thing you should check for

There will be an eclipse which will turn the Moon a different shade from its usual silvery color

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Topics: US News, News, Moon

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

Choose your content: