Ole Miss internet sensation stuns fans with bombshell relationship status

Ole Miss fan Sara Smith has shocked her fans by revealing her relationship status.

The new internet celebrity was not content with having become a viral internet sensation since being spotted by an ESPN camera during a live college game on Sunday between Ole Miss and the Louisville Cardinals.

Instead of being subject to the advances of hundreds of fans who started DMing her since she wowed fans with her stressed but stunning look – Knoxville’s Sara Smith decided to out the most standout proposals via her TikTok channel.

While thanking one brazen Romeo “for the credentials” and another for offering to buy her a handbag – she also sarcastically praised those offering her “food.”

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Sara Smith's social media profile blew up (X)

Since the viral moment on Sunday, Smith’s world has been turned upside-down. Her social media has exploded – and her face has appeared on news sites worldwide – but she is the one having the last laugh.

On Tuesday, X-user Ben posted an image of Smith brandishing her ring, firmly attached to her wedding finger, with the caption, “Confirmed married by the way.”

There was a storm of reaction to the post on X, ranging from utter disbelief despite the image originating from Smith's TikTok account, outright denial, to devastation and even some sweethearts who wished her well.

Kman said in the comments, “Marriage finger is the left hand in the USA. Try again.”

X user Alex said, “Married while in college is strange” to which Ben replied, “Welcome to the South.”

Koroken said, “Married or engaged for about one more year max unless it was literally fated or he’s loaded.”

Steve said, “Yet still getting on social media and pining for attention. Don't waste your money and stress and life guys, she will take it off”

Sam backed up the disbelievers, “She’s married and goes to ole miss? Yeah that’s not real.”

Mr. Cool and Normal simply said “She’s such a friggin cutie dang.”