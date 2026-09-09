Ole Miss internet sensation stuns fans with bombshell relationship status
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Ole Miss internet sensation stuns fans with bombshell relationship status

The Ole Miss fan went viral after being featured in a lingering ESPN shot while sporting a stressed but stunning look.

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (ESPN)

Topics: Social Media

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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