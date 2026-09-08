Man who survived solo trip to North Sentinel Island shares bizarre reason he risked it
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Man who survived solo trip to North Sentinel Island shares bizarre reason he risked it

North Sentinel Island's Sentinelese tribe have been dubbed the most dangerous in the world

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Neo-Orientalist via YouTube

Topics: World News, YouTube

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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