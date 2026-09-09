Woman says GLP-1 weight loss caused her to lose one organ and has 'no regrets'

A woman who began her weight loss journey after finding out she was to be a friend's bridesmaid, reveals she also lost an organ in her bid to shed the pounds.

Leasha Donnelly lost eight stone with Mounjaro, but claims it came with a nasty side effect that resulted in her vomiting for up to 48 hours at a time.

The 38-year-old explained she was around 300 pounds at her heaviest weight, having routinely eaten fast food, chips, and chocolate snacks.

However, finding out she'd soon be in front of a whole wedding party as her friend's bridesmaid, was her motivation to change her habits.

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From January to August 2024, Leasha was able to lose 42 pounds on her own before deciding to try Mounjaro, a GLP-1 weight loss drug.

Leasha Donnelly was 300 pounds at her heaviest (SWNS)

Paired with a healthier diet, Leasha ended up shedding over 100 pounds, and after stopping the injections in June 2025, lost another five pounds.

She told Sell Us Your Story: "I wasn't in a great space mentally and physically - food was my comfort and I had no control over portion sizes. Lots of chocolate, crisps, takeaways. It was easier.

"At least once a week, I'd have a takeaway - but quite often a couple of times a week.

"In the summer of 2023, I was asked to be a bridesmaid in Cyprus in September 2024, so it gave me an incentive to get a bit off to look nicer in the pictures. I was trying to lose weight - calorie counting and doing keto dieting. I only started that in January 2024 and lost three stone between then and August. That's when I decided I needed some extra help."

However, she says it came at a cost.

Leasha was diagnosed with gallstones in May 2026, after her rapid weight loss left her reportedly vomiting for up to two consecutive days.

Leasha, from Kent, UK, said: "Since March 2025 I started having these episodes when I'd have some alcohol and I'd spent the next day vomiting all day - even if only a small amount of alcohol. Sometimes ambulances would be called, and the pain would go on for hours.

"After the third or fourth time they realized a pattern and the doctor did some further tests which confirmed gallstones."

However, gallstones led to her gallbladder being removed (SWNS)

While she admits medical professionals 'didn't say it was a direct side effect of the jab', they allegedly told her it was because of her 'rapid weight loss.'

Leasha's surgery took place in August, and she says she is 'gradually getting back to normal', but reveals that despite the pain, she'd do it all again.

She said: "I wear clothes that I haven't worn since I was a teenager. Even at home I wear clothes I usually wouldn't wear. So, when I do get the chance to go out it is reflective of me."

She added: "I'm not scared of being noticed anymore. It's done wonders of how I feel about myself."

UNILAD reached out to Eli Lily for comment.