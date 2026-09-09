Woman says GLP-1 weight loss caused her to lose one organ and has 'no regrets'
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Woman says GLP-1 weight loss caused her to lose one organ and has 'no regrets'

Leasha Donnelly says she was 300 pounds at her heaviest before trying Mounjaro

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Weight loss, Health, UK News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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