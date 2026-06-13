A journalist has revealed what Donald Trump said to her before walking out of an interview.

The US president has built up a reputation for being highly critical of journalists and the media when they push back, in particular making remarks about female reporters.

In the past this has included his frequent claims about 'fake news', referring to outlets he doesn't like as 'failing', as well as more specific incident such as telling a female reporter 'quiet, piggy'.

Most recently, this has included Trump walking out of a Meet the Press interview with NBC host Kristen Welker after she challenged incorrect claims from Trump about the January 6 insurrection, as well as both the 2020 presidential election and the recent California election.

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Trump had sat down for an interview with Welker, in which he claimed that FBI agents had allowed pro-Trump insurrectionists into the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

The president also said that the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, and the California election were both rigged.

Trump left the interview (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

When Welker pushed back against Trump in the interview he became increasingly hostile, calling her 'crooked' and 'stupid'.

Finally, Trump told her: “All right, let’s call it quits cause I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

Welker said that she had travelled 'all the way to Wisconsin', where the rain had pelted down on the warehouse where they had made the impromptu interview setup.

But Trump was not swayed, replying: “I’ve sat in the rain with you for an hour ... and I’ve given you enough time. You oughta straighten out your press because you know what, a country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

The president then told his handlers 'come on, let's go', touched Welker's shoulder, and left.

Trump has frequently come into conflict with the press (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Since then, Welker has opened up about what Trump has said after the interview.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: “I spoke to him the morning after the interview, and without getting into an exact verbatim of what was said, he effectively said, ‘Look, the rain was disruptive. We’re going to do this again in Washington'."

As for dealing with Trump during difficult interviews, she told the publication that she considers it to just be a part of the job.

She said: “I’ve covered President Trump since 2015 when he was a candidate, and it doesn’t faze me at all. It’s part of the conversation. I anticipate it to some extent.”