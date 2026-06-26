An entire country has been banned 'indefinitely' from any involvement in soccer by FIFA over third-party interference, it has been announced.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past two weeks, then you'll know the World Cup is currently taking place across the US, Mexico and Canada.

And while FIFA officials are busy catching games across the three host nations, the football governing body has also been busy banning entire nations from competing.

Nepal, who are currently ranked 117th in the latest FIFA world rankings, are not even involved in the World Cup, though FIFA has uncovered third party interference going on at the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA).

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As a result, the nation is banned from football at all levels, which followed a three-month suspension issued by Nepal’s National Sports Council, that was rescinded.

Following a warning from FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Nepal has now been barred from competing after committing "flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party".

Protests have previously taken place against the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) (Subaas Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nepal's FA are also not be entitled for funding from FIFA or the AFC during the period of their suspension.

FIFA said in a statement: "The Bureau of the Council also decided to suspend the All Nepal Football Association with immediate effect due to flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party in accordance with article 14 paragraphs 1(i) and 3 of the FIFA Statutes.

“Consequently, with effect from 24 June 2026, ANFA has lost all of its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, until further notice. ANFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted."

They continued: “This also means that neither ANFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC. Moreover, we would remind you and your affiliates not to enter into any sporting contact with ANFA and/or its teams while ANFA is suspended.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

“Finally, the Bureau of the Council or the FIFA Council may lift this suspension at any time before the next FIFA Congress takes place. Should this occur, we will inform you accordingly."

It's not the first time FIFA has banned a nation for competing at all levels of soccer over alleged third-party interference.

The likes of Pakistan, Indonesia, Republic of Congo and Nigeria have all been banned in the past for committing similar offences.

The Republic of Congo and Pakistan were both suspended as recent as last year, but the bans were lifted after the nations were later found to have met FIFA's conditions.

Nepal will likely have the opportunity to do so in the future.