Charges Penn State 'Pablo Pledgescobar' frat members could face after police bust cocaine den

14 people connected to Penn State University have been hit with criminal charges after investigators say they uncovered a cocaine-trafficking operation being run out of two fraternity houses.

Officials allege the scheme was active throughout 2023 and 2024 and say at least four of those now facing prosecution were still enrolled at the university at the time.

The man accused of leading the operation, former Sigma Chi member Agostino Abbatiello, is said to go by the nickname 'Pablo Pledgescobar'.

The 24-year-old handed himself in on Tuesday (August 18), a day after failing to show up to a scheduled court appearance.

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He's since been formally charged with several felonies, including possession with intent to deliver (cocaine) and conspiracy, and a judge has refused to grant him bail.

Former Sigma Chi member Agostino Abbatiello, the accused ringleader who’s also allegedly known as 'Pablo Pledgescobar', handed himself in to police (Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General)

Pennsylvania's Attorney General, Dave Sunday, confirmed the charges following a probe named 'Operation Drugs Unlimited', which was carried out alongside local police departments.

Abbatiello allegedly ran the ring along with Thomas Robinson, the son of prominent Pittsburgh attorney Paul Robinson, who was also said to be implicated and hit with felony charges of concealing evidence.

Investigators with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General allege that Abbatiello, along with co-defendant Robinson, acted as the ring's main source of supply, regularly driving to Philadelphia and New York to purchase large quantities of cocaine.

From there, officials say the drugs were brought back to the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses, where they were allegedly split into smaller amounts and sold on to fellow students.

Thomas Robinson (Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General)

Sunday described the alleged network as far more organized than a casual drug operation. "This was a coordinated and highly profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges," he said.

He went on to allege that for some pledges, taking part in preparing the cocaine functioned as a form of initiation into the fraternities.

Who else has been charged in the Penn State cocaine case?

Alongside Abbatiello and Robinson, two more men, Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat, are each facing felony counts that include corrupt organizations, conspiracy, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, in addition to further charges.

A fifth defendant, Robert Zanolla, has been charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Robert Zanolla was charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility (Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General)

A further eight people named in the case, among them Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, and Kaden Howe, face misdemeanor charges for possession.

The investigation has also reached beyond the alleged ring itself. Robinson's father is said to be facing his own charges, accused of hiding a safe containing drugs and cash in an effort to obstruct the case and tamper with evidence.

Penn State has since suspended Delta Upsilon while it investigates the frat and said Sigma Chi 'is not recognized by the university'.

Andrea Dowhower, Penn State’s vice president for Student Affairs, said: “We are horrified by these serious allegations against current and former students.

“Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in any way we can.

"We will continue to enhance our efforts around health and safety and hazing educational efforts for all our organizations.”

UNILAD has contacted Penn State University for comment.