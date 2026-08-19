Charges Penn State 'Pablo Pledgescobar' frat members could face after police bust cocaine den
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Charges Penn State 'Pablo Pledgescobar' frat members could face after police bust cocaine den

Pledges were reportedly made to cut and package the drugs as part of joining the fraternities

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: US News, Crime, Education, Drugs

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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