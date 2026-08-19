Boeing speaks out after plane factory workers say they 'wouldn’t fly' on one of its aircrafts
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Boeing speaks out after plane factory workers say they 'wouldn’t fly' on one of its aircrafts

Rory Kennedy's new Netflix documentary revisits Boeing after whistleblowers urged her to return

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, Documentaries, Travel, Plane

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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