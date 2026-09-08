Erika Kirk describes moments after husband Charlie’s ‘fever dream’ death in new details ahead of first anniversary
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Erika Kirk describes moments after husband Charlie’s ‘fever dream’ death in new details ahead of first anniversary

She says one piece of advice from Usha Vance stayed with her as grief came in waves.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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