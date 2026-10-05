Rob Lowe's son shares heartbreaking message after cousin Fiona took her own life at age 13
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Rob Lowe's son shares heartbreaking message after cousin Fiona took her own life at age 13

Chad Lowe's eldest daughter has also paid tribute to Fiona

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix

Topics: Celebrity, News, Instagram

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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