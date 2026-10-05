Rob Lowe's son shares heartbreaking message after cousin Fiona took her own life at age 13

John Owen Lowe shared a tear-jerking poem about hope following the untimely passing of his cousin Fiona Lowe.

Fiona, 13, died on September 29. Confirming the news of her death, the family said in a statement that they were 'deeply heartbroken' and asked for privacy during this undeniably difficult time.

They went on to describe the late teenager as 'a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance'.

It was later revealed that Fiona had taken her own life.

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People have since been paying tribute to Fiona, who is the daughter of Pretty Little Liars alumni Chad Lowe and the niece of St. Elmo's Fire actor Rob Lowe, online, including her big cousin (and Rob's son) John Owen Lowe.

Over the weekend John shared a screenshot of a moving poem by Emily Dickinson to his Instagram Story.

John Owen Lowe pictured with his uncle, Chad Lowe, in 2023 (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

It read: "HOPE is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all.

"And sweetest in the gale is heard; and sore must be the storm that could abash the little bird that kept so many warm.

"I've heard it in the chillest land, and on the strangest sea; yet, never, in extremity, it asked a crumb of me."

His post follows that of Fiona's older sister Mabel who shared a series of beautiful photos with her sibling.

She wrote alongside the pictures: "I love you so much Fiona. I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now.

"I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much."

Dozens of famous faces commented on the tear-jerking post and sent their condolences. Leading the comments, Jeremy Renner wrote: "Bless you dear Mabel. My deepest condolences to you and the family."

13-year-old Fiona Lowe passed away on September 29 (@ichadlowe/Instagram)

"What a beautiful tribute to your sister," Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw also said, adding: "I have had you and your family in my thoughts and prayers and I’m sending you all so much love."

Kimberly Williams-Paisley commented as well. She said to 17-year-old Mabel: "Mabel, we’ve been thinking of your family all week and sending you prayers and so much love."

Natalie Ortega, Jenna Ortega's mom, went on to say: "Beautiful pictures, beautiful memories. May God give your family the strength you all need right now. I can’t begin to understand the heartbreak you all are feeling. I’m so, so sorry."

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.