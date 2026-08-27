Dollywood rival theme park sparks outrage over 'truly disgusting' comment following country icon's death at 80
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Dollywood rival theme park sparks outrage over 'truly disgusting' comment following country icon's death at 80

The park has since issued an apology

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Social Media, Twitter, US News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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