Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows' death has been ruled an accident a month after the TV star died aged 25.

On February 25, Meadows went overboard while he and his colleagues were fishing for crabs on the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska while filming the popular Discovery Channel series.

United States Coast Guard Arctic District said in a statement at the time: "Coast Guard watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received notification from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady, reporting that a crew member by the name of Todd Meadows fell overboard approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor.

"He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately 10 minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor."

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According to his death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, Meadows died from 'drowning with probable hypothermia' and 'submersion of body in cold water'. The death was ultimately ruled accidental following an autopsy.

The TV star's death has been ruled as accidental (Facebook/Tom Meadows)

Following the tragic accident, Todd’s mother, Angela, says she has made sure the Discovery Channel won't end up airing the footage on TV. “We don’t want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son’s death,” she told TMZ last month.

“We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat.”

Angela said the family had asked the channel for footage of Meadows crabbing so they could 'have the videos for memories' and remember him doing what he loved most.

In another statement to Alaska’s News Source, she said that 'no parent would want the world to watch their child die'.

Meadows died aged 25 in February (Discovery Channel)

Captain Rick Shelford, who starred alongside Meadows on Deadliest Catch, took to Facebook in early March to confirm the tragic news that his friend had passed away.

"February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows," he wrote.

"Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away.

"His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].