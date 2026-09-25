Former contestants on The Swan share horrors behind the scenes of 'most sadistic' makeover show
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Former contestants on The Swan share horrors behind the scenes of 'most sadistic' makeover show

A new documentary claims stars of a 2004 makeover show were pushed through fifteen surgeries and a secret pageant

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Film and TV, US News, Documentaries

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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