Robert Pattinson is known to be someone who lies without thought, but now he’s revealed the truth after years of getting away with it.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Twilight actor was interrogated by Kimmel on his past claims.

However, he was open to coming clean as he promoted his new flick with Zendaya, The Drama.

Even his co-star revealed that she couldn’t tell if he was joking or not, with her recalling: "The first time we kind of like hung out when we were preparing for The Drama, that was one of the first things he said to me. He was like, 'Yeah, I used to be a pathological liar.' And I was like, 'Are you being serious or are you lying?' I can't tell."

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Putting it to the test, he was asked a series of questions about the claims he had made whilst on the late-night show over the course of his career.

Robert Pattinson admits to his lies (YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Firstly, Pattinson was asked if he lived underneath trash can lids under an archway in Venice, California in his youth, to which Pattinson he lied about it after using inspiration from his home.

"There was an archway in my house," Pattinson explained in front of the audience. "That was what that was based on, I think."

Another claim he had made on the show was that he had only an inflatable raft in his home as furniture.

While you might think this is an obvious lie, the actor confessed this was ‘100 percent true’ and happened in ‘two separate houses.’

Kimmel also grilled him on if he owned 1000 suits, to which he said ‘it could be’ the truth as he remembers ‘trying to sell them on the Real Real.

However, he admitted that the money he got 'didn't add up to much.’

When asked about if he had purchased a car from a man on Craigslist, he corrected Kimmel, stating that he purchased the car prior to finding fame on the hit vampire franchise, not afterwards.

He also said it was true that he had ‘extraordinarily heavy saliva’, but said as he’s aged, ‘it’s got a little bit lighter’.

Fans in the comments were not shocked about his candor, his tendency to lie, with one writing: “HE is who people should be hyping for an overdue oscar.”

Someone else said: “We love a silly goofy dude.”

Another wrote: “I would randomly lie in interviews too if I was famous.”

At least he’s admitting things now.