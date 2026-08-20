Mrs Doubtfire star, 13, who lived in Menendez house after murders shares 'surprising' detail she noticed

Mrs Doubtfire star Lisa Jakub has revealed the bizarre detail she noticed while living in the ‘Menendez murder house’ after moving in at just 13, as the brothers stood trial.

Of all the infamous Beverly Hills mansions to live in as a teenager, 722 North Elm Drive is certainly a unique experience.

As Lyle and Erik Menendez faced trial for murdering their parents in 1993, Jakub, who starred as Lydia Hillard in the classic comedy film, was sleeping in Lyle's former bedroom.

But despite the house's dark history, it's a surprising detail that has stuck with Jakub all these years later.

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The child star was just 13 when the unexpected opportunity to move into the mansion landed in her lap.

She had been working with a producer who managed to get a good 'deal' on the property, given the context in which it was sold, of course.

The filmmaker had been looking for someone to house sit, and invited Jakub and her mother to move in with her.

But despite the house being at the center of one of America's most notorious murder cases, the actress recalled feeling 'surprised' by how ordinary the house felt - apart from the 'twenty-three exquisitely decorated rooms' and tennis court, obviously.

The brothers stood trial in 1993 while Jakub lived at the 'murder house'. (Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)

Writing on her blog, Jakub said: "Surprisingly, the house was not that creepy.

"It didn’t feel like a place of torture and murder. You expect that from dark places with low ceilings, not from a house with a brightly wallpapered sunroom and a restaurant-quality kitchen."

She recalled that in 1993, Graveline Tours would regularly frequent the house, bringing groups of curious tourists hoping to catch a glimpse inside the infamous mansion.

"I heard the monologue so many times I could have given the tour," she wrote.

But the Menendez brothers weren't the only famous names tied to the mansion.

The child star slept in Lyle's bedroom during her time there. (20th Century Fox)

According to Maria, the live-in maid who Jakub also shared the space with, Michael Jackson had previously lived at 722 North Elm Drive - and before him, the property had been home to Elton John.

"Who knows what had gone on in there," she wrote.

Although Jakub was aware of the mansion’s dark history, she recalled one particularly surreal moment when she switched on the TV, and suddenly saw images of her own home being shown during the ongoing Menendez brothers trial.

"The photos made me catch my breath, and my skin got prickly," she said.

"I started pondering the fragility of life…but, wait. Those windows in the photo…they looked familiar. I glanced behind me. Yep. It was this room."