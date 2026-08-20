Mrs Doubtfire star, 13, who lived in Menendez house after murders shares 'surprising' detail she noticed
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Mrs Doubtfire star, 13, who lived in Menendez house after murders shares 'surprising' detail she noticed

It's been 37 years since the Menendez brothers killed their parents

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Topics: Celebrity, Menendez Brothers, US News, Film and TV

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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