Brooklyn Beckham covers tattoo tribute for mom Victoria in latest escalation of family feud

A prominent 2018 tribute tattoo has seemingly been covered on Brooklyn Beckham’s chest after he shared recent snaps of the area, amid the family’s estrangement.

The 27-year-old, who publicly had a complicated falling out with his family, previously had two tattoos in relation to his mother, Victoria Beckham.

But it’s his ‘mama’s boy’ located on his left pec, which can no longer be seen.

A new topless snap on Instagram instead shows what looks like a bouquet of flowers where it once sat.

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Brooklyn first got the ink aged 18 and has been adding to the area in recent years, and had previously created a number of tats which related to his family members.

However, in light of the tumultuous relationship and bombshell claims he made in January about ‘brand Beckham’, it looks like this one has been replaced with a flower arrangement.

Brooklyn Beckham's 'mama's boy' tattoo has gone (UNILAD/brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram)

This is the latest development since the 'feud' came to light after the hopeful chef took to his Instagram Story, in which he alleged his parents had tried to 'ruin' his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, who he married in 2022.

He claimed his parents had always 'controlled' his life, while David and Victoria have largely remained silent.

In January 2026, Brooklyn wrote: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

“Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

However, Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz spoke out just a month before the infamous Instagram statement was posted.

Brooklyn's new tattoo features flowers on his chest (Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham)

It was then that he claimed he and his parents 'woke up blocked' from his brother.

Just recently, Cruz shared a photo of himself, Brooklyn, and brother Romeo, as children among some holiday snaps.

David has also mentioned Brooklyn since the estrangement began in a Father’s Day post where he paid tribute to all of his kids.

As for the oldest son, he’s been accused of 'making digs' towards his family on social media.

Most recently, it was his appearance during a World Cup advert for DoorDash.

During the commercial, Brooklyn can be seen lounging on a light couch, watching the soccer tournament as he says to the camera: "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

Laughing, he added: "It’s a long story."

Some think he was alluding to his family’s feud in the ad.

Brooklyn had a few tattoos in tribute of his family (UNILAD/brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram/Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Glenfiddich & Aston Martin Formula One™ Team)

As for Nicola, one of her posts also gained traction for an apparent swipe at Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister, Harper, who was snapped trying to visit the couple in LA when they were out of town.

Nicola shared a series of photos taken at her brother Will Peltz's wedding where she referred to his bride, Kenya Kinski-Jones, as 'finally' being her 'dream sister'.

However, Nicola had previously told People in 2024 of her relationship with Harper: "If I could create the perfect dream little sister, it's her. I'm so blessed I get to have her as my little sister in my life."

UNILAD has reached out to the representatives of Brooklyn Beckham for comment.

Timeline of the Beckham family feud

April 2022: Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot

On April 9, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a lavish ceremony in front of 500 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years after getting engaged.

Aug 2022: The first reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham

Just months after the wedding, media sources were starting to report on a 'full-on cold war' between Nicola and her new mum-in-law.

According to Page Six, 'the build-up to the wedding was horrendous' and they 'can’t stand each other and don’t talk'.

Reports also claimed much of the feud came from Nicola's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a piece designed by Victoria's fashion house, but they appeared to quash these rumours.

March 2023: The Beckhams play happy families

In March 2023, the Beckhams seemed to be happier than ever and were posing for photos at Victoria's Paris fashion show.

April 2025: The family rift resurfaces

Two years on, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had snubbed David's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

And then, just days later, TMZ claimed that Brooklyn and brother Romeo weren't speaking due to a fallout over Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who had a 'romantic connection' with Brooklyn 'several years ago'.

Cruz later insisted that Brooklyn and Kim had never actually dated, and in May of 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen as the birthday celebrations for David continued.

July 2025: Mass unfollowing on social media

In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz and vice versa.

August 2025: David and Victoria miss vow renewals

The following month, David and Victoria are reported not to have attended the Peltz-Beckham vow renewals.

And by December that year, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents, and they no longer followed him, and the youngest brother was quick to set the record straight.

Dec 2025: Cruz speaks out

Cruz wrote on his Instagram Stories about the claims that he and his family had unfollowed Brooklyn: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

Jan 2026: Brooklyn takes legal action

In January 2026, it was claimed that Brooklyn sent a legal letter to his parents, insisting they only contact him via his lawyer; a rule which Victoria is believed to have broken when she 'liked' an Instagram post he made about a roast chicken.

Jan 2026: Brooklyn breaks silence on family feud

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram Stories on January 19, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola, have always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

March 2026: David reaches out to Brooklyn

David shared a post to celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, writing: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

He shared an old photo of Brooklyn as a child and tagged Victoria, but was unable to tag Brooklyn since his son has blocked him.

The post was met with stony silence from Brooklyn.

June 2026: Harper turns up at Brooklyn’s door

Harper, Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister and the Beckhams’ youngest child, was photographed outside Brooklyn’s door hand-delivering a letter. Brooklyn and Nicola were believed to be in New York at the time.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams savagely responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn releases a DoorDash World Cup ad clearly taking a swipe at his family. He says in the commercial: “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home. It’s a long story."