Brooklyn Beckham covers tattoo tribute for mom Victoria in latest escalation of family feud
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Brooklyn Beckham covers tattoo tribute for mom Victoria in latest escalation of family feud

He may no longer be a 'mama's boy'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Topics: Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Celebrity, Nicola Peltz

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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