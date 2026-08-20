Taylor Swift's wedding ring has hidden meaning according to UK jewellery expert

Taylor Swift's wedding ring may look understated next to her huge engagement diamond, but an expert has explained how some of its smallest details could actually be the most significant.

The singer recently gave fans a clearer look at the jewellery after attending the UK wedding of musical collaborators Laura Sisk and Oli Jacobs without husband Travis Kelce.

As pointed out by Page Six, Swift's band is made from yellow gold, with diamonds covering the upper half of the ring and a contoured shape designed to sit neatly alongside Swift's engagement ring.

Whilst some of those choices appear to have practical benefits for the 36-year-old singer, one detail may reveal something far more personal about the celebrity's marriage.

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According to Sally Arkley-Wade at Ernest Jones, Swift and Kelce's wedding bands appear to have been intentionally designed to coordinate with one another.

Swift's engagement ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck with Travis Kelce (KENA BETANCUR/Contributor/Getty Images)

She said: “There are some similarities between Taylor and Travis’s rings which have intentionally been created to coordinate. Mainly, the gold finish, as well as the engraved and textured detailing, which matches her engagement ring.

“The two rings looking like they are part of the same set isn’t a coincidence. It is a testament to the incredible connection the two share and, like them, the design is highly sentimental and thoughtful.

“We predict that we’ll be seeing more couples coming to us for coordinated, personalised wedding bands moving forward.”

Swift's own ring is a half-eternity band, meaning its stones only cover the top half.

Arkley-Wade explained: “Taylor opting for a half-eternity band, which is a band that has stones covering just the top half of the ring, is likely more of a practical choice.

“They’re often more comfortable for the wearer as they’re slimmer on the sides and underneath the finger. For someone who often holds a microphone, this means the ring won’t rub against the finger as much, and there’s less risk of misplacing stones due to friction over time.”

Their wedding bands feature coordinated details rather than completely matching designs (David Eulitt/Stringer/Getty Images)

Its curved shape also serves an important purpose alongside Swift's enormous engagement ring.

Arkley-Wade elaborated: “With such a large 10-carat diamond engagement ring, it’s hardly surprising that the singer has gone for a contoured band. A straight band would rub against the basket’s prongs, causing it to wear over time.

“Instead, the ring complements the engagement ring by following its unique contours, so it fits alongside it neatly, without any awkward gaps. The engagement ring and the wedding band look like they were always supposed to be worn together.”

There is also thought to be significance behind Swift sticking with yellow gold.

“Taylor’s ring was almost certainly always going to be gold. Beyond making sense aesthetically, it’s a practical choice as metals of the same type and carat wear at the same rate. Mixing two different metals means they will age differently, and knowing how sentimental Taylor is, that would matter to her.”

Arkley-Wade also highlighted the intricate detailing tying Swift's wedding and engagement rings together.

“As we’ve seen with her engagement ring, the wedding band features some intricate hand-engraved filigree detailing. Not only is this super romantic, but this makes it even more unique, complementing and creating synergy between the two pieces without them having to compete with each other.”



