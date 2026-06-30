Juno star Elliot Page is showing off his impressive new look after becoming 'hooked' to boxing.

The 39-year-old wasn't holding back as he posed topless next to his New York trainer.

In the snap, the Hollywood star could be seen wearing red shorts and white sneakers, with his thumb up as he beamed for the camera. With a physique like that, we're not surprised he's smiling!

But that's not all. Page also treated his 5 million Instagram followers to not one, but two videos of himself sparring in the ring

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Taking to the social media site, alongside his ripped posts, the Inception star wrote: "I’ve been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol.

"He’s a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport.

"Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am," Page concluded the post.

The 39-year-old has been showered with compliments in the comments, with one writing: "BRUHHHHH ABSOLUTELY MARVELOUS 6 PACK WHAT THE HELL!"

Another exclaimed: "Abs on abs on abs!!"

"Went from Juno to Zeus," joked a third.

Summer's Last Resort star Jerry O'Connell joked in the comments: “I gotta unfreeze my gym account. EP, you are RIPPED.”

It's not the first time Page has been open about his workouts, with the actor who said he's 'not really a gym guy' shared his sneaky trick.

In an interview with GQ Page revealed he took part in 'virtual workouts' so it 'felt like a game'.

Elliot released his memoir Pageboy in 2023 (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

On his Quest VR vest, Page explained: "if I was doing what I do for even just half an hour in my apartment, outside I wouldn’t last five minutes. But I think because it’s almost like a game, you kind of disappear into it."

Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, revealed in 2020 that he was transgender and shortly after he began his transition journey.

Three years later, he released his memoir Pageboy. In part of the book, Page revealed how he felt 'shame' surrounding his identity.

"Shame had been drilled into my bones since I was my tiniest self, and I struggled to rid my body of that old toxic and erosive marrow," he wrote.