Mark Wahlberg has broken down his 14-step fitness plan that starts in the early hours of the morning, and it’s something you might think he’s crazy for doing.

I don’t know about you, but I like to snooze until the absolute last second before getting up and ready to do whatever it is I need to do.

Then, my fitness comes in the form of walking to the grocery store to buy snacks.

However, The Family Plan 2 actor, has a starkly different take on the morning.

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The 54-year-old has created his own YouTube series to collaborate with content creators, and challenges them to his workout routine.

Titled the 4AM Club Challenge, it’s not for the faint of heart.

Although, the actor once followed an even crazier routine which began at 2:30 am every day, which he no longer does, nobody can blame him for wanting to ease it up a little.

Mark Wahlberg revealed his fitness routine (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

When it comes to his 4 am gym start, Wahlberg claimed it’s ‘not a normal workout,’ per Men’s Health.

That’s because it’s ‘a game’, and ‘intense’, as well as starting in the early hours of the morning.

However, it’s also fun, because he explained in his gym, ‘we train, we laugh, we learn a few things about each other, and we find out who’s really built for it.’

While you and I might start the day off with a coffee and scroll, Wahlberg enjoys an ice bath and rigorous work out that includes exercises like an assault bike ride, then some bicep curls, hamstring curls, leg extensions, hip thrusts, crunches, back squats, back extensions, seated calf raises, lying hamstring curls, ab coasters, Bulgarian split squats, TRX sissy squats and pendulum squats.





“I used to get up. I’d wake up in the morning, and it would take me, I don’t know, about 30 to 40 minutes to start loosening up,” he explained, before stating: “By the time I get in there now. I feel ready to go. I get out of the ice bath, all the soreness, all the aches and pains are gone. You got energy and dopamine that lasts for hours.”

In his first episode, he brought on influencer Brent Rivera, where he revealed he works out ‘five days a week’, and that he really pushes himself on Thursdays for leg day.

In the clip, poor Rivera had to try to keep up with the Daddy’s Home actor.

His show, which was released on March 27, also featured the likes of Druski, The Stokes Twins, Adam W, Jesse James West, and other content creators to see who was able to keep up with the father-of-four.

Spoiler: Not many could.