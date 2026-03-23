Sports reporter Jessi Pierce, her three children, and the family dog were killed on Saturday (March 21) after a house fire in Minnesota.

The 37-year-old specialized as a Minnesota Wild correspondent for NHL.com for the past decade, and it was the sports website that confirmed the awful news that one of their journalists had died.

Bill Price, vice-president and editor-in-chief of NHL.com, said in a statement: "The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children. Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed."

Fire crews were called to reports of a house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota on Saturday morning after people in the community spotted flames coming from the roof of the house on Richard Avenue.

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Jessi's home following the fire (Fox 9)

The White Bear Lake fire department confirmed that an adult, three children and a dog died as result of the incident. They did not release the names of the victims.

"On March 21, 2026, at 5:26 a.m., the White Bear Lake Fire Department was called to a residential structure fire at a single-family home located at the 2100 block of Richard Avenue in White Bear Lake," the department said in a statement.

"Neighbors that made the 911 call reported seeing fire coming through the roof of the house and stated there were likely people inside of the house.

"Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved structure fire and immediately began fire suppression efforts. Crews were then able to locate an adult, three children and a dog inside of the house. Unfortunately, all were deceased."

White Bear Lake fire chief, Greg Peterson, concluded his statement by saying: "Out hearts ache for those involved in this tragedy. We ask for the opportunity to allow our community to come together and support one another during this difficult time."

Tributes have been pouring in for Jessi, including from Minnesota Wild, the ice hockey team the reporter covered.

Jessi was a reporter covering Minnesota Wild (David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as an ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL," they said in a statement posted to social media.

Meanwhile, Michael Russo, a reporter at The Athletic, stated on X that Jessi loved her three children 'more than anything'.

He added: "The press box and press room won’t be the same without her. It’ll be a lot quieter, a lot less funny. But her passion and joy for covering this hockey team and sport will remain."