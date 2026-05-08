Pot Noodle have stirred up debate after posting a controversial video urging customers to 'stop complaining' about the vegetables they put in their products.

Instant noodles serve a simple purpose - they’re quick and delicious, though admittedly not the healthiest option.

They're an easy go-to meal on a quick lunch break, or when you can't quite be bothered to pull numerous pans out of the cupboard, often offering a variety of different flavors.

But Pot Noodle, a beloved instant noodle company over in the UK, have sparked a real debate on Instagram, after showing their customers how to get rid of the vegetables in their product, and quite frankly to 'stop complaining' about it.

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'I hate veg,' they captioned the post, while writing underneath it: "Then don't eat it."

The clip showed someone draining out the vegetables, namely sweetcorn and peas, from the noodles, before making the quick meal with boiling water.





But many users in the comments argued among themselves, debating whether the vegetables really belong in the noodle pot to begin with.

One said: "People who don't like veg in pot noodles are honestly immature as hell. Do you also hate tomatoes in your burger?"

As another wrote: "People hate three pieces of sweetcorn and one pea?"

A third in the same vegetable camp added: "Instead of an extra veg version, you should do a triple veg version."

But many disagreed, claiming that the vegetables should come in a separate sachet, so that consumers can decide whether they would like to add them or not.

"Please put the veg in a little bag like the sauce so we can easily bin it, how about think of your profits save money - remove the veg," one said in the comments.

As another added: "I don't like how the veg can stay too chewy and bitty. I get them out too."

The video sparked a huge debate in the comments. (Getty Stock Image)

A third user echoed the sentiment and wrote: "Just put it in a sachet so we don’t have these vile mushrooms and sweetcorn forced upon us."

But it's not the first time Pot Noodle have made light of the veg saga.

In 2025, the company posted another clip on TikTok titled 'Justice for the veg'.

They added that they get asked to 'remove it daily', while others claimed it's the 'best bit'.

"Don’t you dare remove the veg," one angry user wrote.

One thing is for sure - you're either on team 'keep the vegetables' or the opposite, it seems.

UNILAD have reached out to Pot Noodle for comment.