Sid Wilson takes brutal swipe at Slipknot after blunt statement issued over his exit

Sid Wilson has responded to Slipknot's statement about him no longer being part of the band with a bold social media move.

Wilson, 49, had been a DJ and keyboardist for the heavy metal band for almost three decades. However, last months rumors began swirling that the music star had been 'kicked out' of the group.

Over the weekend, the band released a statement that they were 'no longer associated' with him - although wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

Now, Wilson has responded via his Instagram bio, which has noticeably changed from “@slipknot gang since 1997” to “@slipknot 1997-2026”.

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There's been no word other than that from Wilson - although he's made it pretty crystal clear he's 'no longer associated' with them, either.

Sid had been in the band for almost three decades (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The full statement which was posted to the band's music festival account Knotfest, read: “Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson.

“We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

No further information has been provided on the reasoning behind the decision, although TMZ had recently reported that the band had 'had enough' of the star's behavior.

However, fans were left confused when shortly after the TMZ reports, guitarist Jim Root shared a message on Instagram, which read: “Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe wait until there's more information.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Sid Wilson for comment.

It's a huge change for Wilson, who has been in the band since 1998. At the time, he was just 22-years-old.

Shortly after he joined the band, they released their self-titled debut album.

It's not the only big change in the DJ's life this year.

Wilson made a bold change to his Instagram bio (Instagram)

In March, it was reported he had split from his fiance, Kelly Osbourne. The celebrity couple got together in 2022, and welcomed their son, Sidney shortly after.

In July 2025, at Ozzy Osbourne's last gig with Black Sabbath just weeks before his death, in Birmingham, England, Wilson popped the question.

In a video posted on Instagram at the time, he could be heard telling his former partner: "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world," before her father Ozzy interjected, jokingly telling Wilson he 'wasn't allowed to marry his daughter'.

“Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Wilson later asked, to which Osbourne, 41, agreed.

Despite the happy moment, and having been together three years at the time, just eight months later, it was reported the pair had called it quits.

Then, just days after it was reported Wilson had been 'fired' from the band, Osbourne had some messages of her own, seemingly aimed at her ex.

"I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise," she said, in a series of Instagram posts. "Leave me alone. let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore."

Elsewhere, Osbourne said asked for her 'dogs and all her possessions back'.

She did not name Wilson in any of the posts.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson relationship timeline

1999

Osbourne and Wilson meet when Slipknot perform in Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest. Osbourne is 13 and Wilson is 20. The pair strike up a friendship.

January 2022

Osbourne begins to hint that after 20 years, the pair have become more than friends.

She writes on an Instagram story in which Wilson is tagged: “&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy.”

February 14 2022

The pair confirm their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Osbourne writes: “After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Wilson posts: “There are not enough colors to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo.”

May 12 2022

Kelly reveals she is pregnant, writing on Instagram: “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

November 2022

Osbourne and Wilson secretly welcome their son Sidney Wilson Jr. Kelly’s mom Sharon shares the news with the public the following January.

July 5 2025

Wilson proposes to Osbourne in front of her parents Ozzy and Sharon at Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham, UK.

July 22 2025

Ozzy dies of a heart attack. He had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

February 2026

Osbourne shares a post detailing her grief following her father’s death, writing: “Some grief doesn't end. It changes shape. It becomes the quiet weight you learn to carry, the ache woven into your days.

"Making it through doesn't mean leaving it behind. It means finding the strength to live and love and keep going even with forever resting in your heart.”

She later hits out at trolls criticizing her appearance as she grieves her father, writing on Instagram: “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”

March 2026

The Daily Mail reports that Osbourne and Wilson have broken off their engagement.

July 31 2026

Wilson is reportedly fired from Slipknot. TMZ reports that it’s due to his alleged mistreatment of his bandmates.

August 2026

Osbourne shares cryptic posts, appearing to allege that Wilson owes her child support.