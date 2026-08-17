Sid Wilson takes brutal swipe at Slipknot after blunt statement issued over his exit
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Sid Wilson takes brutal swipe at Slipknot after blunt statement issued over his exit

The band recently announced they were 'no longer associated' with Wilson

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Music

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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