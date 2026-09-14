Trump announces generous promise to Ireland before returning home from two-day trip

President Donald Trump has made a fresh promise to the people of Ireland as he leaves his two-day visit to the Emerald Isle.

So far, his visit has caused fires to be stoked between loyalists and unionists in both Ireland and Northern Ireland – which are two separate countries since their separation in the 1920s.

The two islands have a strong history of conflict, which boils down to whether they want to remain as part of the United Kingdom alongside England, Wales and Scotland.

Or, if they want to be their own country, which is part of the European Union (EU).

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Long has it been a controversial opinion to have on either side, but when Trump touched down in Dublin, it didn't take him long to reveal which side of the fence he sat.

Donald Trump has been in Ireland for two days (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump, who was raised in New York, US, and comes from Scottish ancestry, said the unification of both nations was ‘going to happen eventually’ and it ‘may as well happen now.’

Then, Trump doubled down on his comments at the US ambassador’s residence in Ireland.

Trump said: “They’re going for the kill at all times, and they ask me a question: ‘What do you think about unification of Northern Ireland and Ireland?’”

He added: “That was one of the questions. But I actually said it would be, I think, a very cool thing. To be honest with you, I think it would be cool.”

But beyond that, he has since turned his attention to another controversial topic – his global tariffs.

Trump made an announcement before handing over the winner's trophy at the Trump International golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry, where he brought up the 15 percent tariff on Whiskey distilled in the Republic of Ireland.

Because Ireland is part of the EU, it is tariffed like all EU nations, whereas Northern Ireland (UK) wouldn't.

Trump said to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Lowry that he wants to take away those tariffs.

"Everybody's been bugging me," he said. "They are saying would you do me a favour? It's so unfair what's going on. Could you possibly take the tariffs off of Irish whiskey and I said, on behalf of the United States of America, I am going to take the tariffs off Irish whiskey."

Trump wants to scrap Irish Whiskey tariffs (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Again, Trump has confirmed his belief before leaving Ireland, where he said the unification of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland was 'one of the naturals of all time.'

He went on to call his opinion 'a fairly routine comment'.

"I've always loved the people of Ireland. It just seems to me you have Northern Ireland and Ireland," he said. "It seems that one of the naturals of all time is to put them together.

"That's only my opinion, and by the way many people agree."

However, the taoiseach said that Trump's comments on unification wasn't a 'surprise' to him.

"He would make the point this is his view. He believes unity is the logical way for the island to be configured and organised," Martin said. "I think some of the reaction is an overreaction. It shouldn't be a surprise. He takes a different sort of perspective on things."