Trump announces generous promise to Ireland before returning home from two-day trip
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Trump announces generous promise to Ireland before returning home from two-day trip

Donald Trump landed in Ireland on September 12 and has since caused a stir

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Warren Little/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Ireland, UK News, Alcohol

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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