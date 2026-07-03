World number one Aryna Sabalenka, has sent a desperate plea to the UK’s Wimbledon tennis organization, begging them to drop a sad rule.

Sabalenka, who is gearing up to play Jelena Ostapenko in the third round of the Women’s Singles at The Championship today (July 3), has issued a fresh plea to her sport.

Wimbledon, as you may know, is not a small location.

Thousands of players flock to the building, as well as high-profile attendees, who are there to either win a prestigious trophy or to see your favorite player sweat it out.

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Then, after winning, some players had their own traditions, which unfortunately led to a clash between Sabalenka and Wimbledon.

What you might not know is that Sabalenka has her own rule – which is to bring a very important companion with her on tour.

Her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy Ash.

Aryna Sabalenka begged Wimbledon to change its policy (Instagram/arynasabalenka)

But unfortunately, the All England Club's policy is revealed to not allow dogs inside the venue.

"I don't agree with that," Sabalenka said, per TNT Sports. "I can understand why they made this decision.

She lamented: “Obviously if the dog does something wrong inside of this historical place, it's probably going to take a bit of time to replace. They're probably afraid of damage inside.”

However, she said that for the team who have pups, ‘all of our dogs are very well-trained', adding: “They're not going to do anything wrong inside this beautiful building.”

As for the rule, she said it ‘hurts’ her puppy, and should change to allow him to come to the venue with her.

She said: "We have to change that. It just sometimes hurts to leave him at the house by himself. He really gets attached a lot. But he suffers staying alone. It really hurts my feelings. It's just like a little fluffy thing that always wants cuddles and love. Going to the park with him, walking around, is also like some sort of meditation for me.”

She concluded: "Wimbledon, please, I beg you, let the dogs inside.”

As for Wimbledon’s stance on this, dogs cannot come to the venue, unless they are medically trained animals.

The message on its website states: “Dogs must not be brought onto AELTC sites by anyone, except for service dogs (i. e. guide dogs, hearing dogs, mobility dogs, seizure alert/response dogs, autism dogs). Within the Main Grounds designed spending area for service doges is the Orchard at the top of Aorangi Terrace.”

UNILAD reached out to Wimbledon for comment.