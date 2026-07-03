More than 100 passengers and crew fall ill with highly contagious virus on cruise from San Francisco
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More than 100 passengers and crew fall ill with highly contagious virus on cruise from San Francisco

The ship has since docked and is undergoing a 'comprehensive cleaning and disinfection'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Topics: Cruise ship, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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