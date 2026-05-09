Highly contagious virus spreads on cruise ship with over 100 people affected following Hantavirus outbreak

Another highly contagious virus has been spreading on a cruise ship, with over 100 people impacted.

According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 100 people are affected by a norovirus outbreak onboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, which set sail at the end of April.

Norovirus is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness characterized by vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea. Although it is a pretty unpleasant bug to catch, it usually resolves within a couple of days.

The symptoms to look out for include feeling sick; being sick (vomiting); diarrhoea; a high temperature; a headache; tummy pain and body aches.

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According to the report, 102 of 3,116 passengers and 13 of 1,131 crew members are reported to be unwell with the illness.

The outbreak is onboard the Caribbean Princess (Getty Stock Photo)

"Princess Cruises can confirm that a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness during the April 28 Caribbean Princess voyage from Port Everglades," a statement read.

"We quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage. Upon arrival to Port Canaveral on May 11, Caribbean Princess will undergo comprehensive cleaning and disinfection before departing for her next voyage."

Princess Cruises reported that the ship has increased its hygiene procedures as well as isolating affected passengers and crew.

Although norovirus is known as the 'winter vomiting bug', it can actually occur at any time of the year and is very easily spread between individuals.

Norovirus is highly contagious (Getty Stock Photo)

The outbreak comes among the increasingly concerning hantavirus outbreak.

News broke on April 1 that the MV Hondius cruise ship from Argentina had confirmed eight suspected cases on board – with three passengers subsequently dying.

Hantavirus is something that is usually spread through rodents, but the Andes virus strain that appears to have infiltrated the ship can spread from person-to-person contact.

According to the Argentine government, the spread could have been caused by a birdwatching trip in Ushuaia that two of the passengers joined before boarding the ship.

On the WHO website and Instagram channel, the organization recommends keeping away from rodents, as well as the following: