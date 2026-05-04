Three passengers have died and three others are ill after contracting Hantavirus aboard a British cruise ship, a virus which medical experts say there are no 'specific medical interventions' for.

Three Dutch nationals have died after a suspected outbreak of Hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported.

The WHO added that there is currently one confirmed case of the virus, and there are five additional suspected.

The first passenger to show symptoms was a 70-year-old man, who 'suddenly became ill' while on board the ship, and died shortly after arriving in St Helena Island.

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His 69-year-old wife, also later became ill, and died in a hospital soon after in South Africa.

The third person to die of the virus is also Dutch, and their body remains onboard the cruise.

Three people onboard the ship have died after a suspected outbreak of the virus. (Getty Stock Images)

In a statement, the WHO confirmed that it is 'supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean'.

It said: "Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations.

"Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing."

Around 150 tourists were onboard the MV Hondius ship, which left Ushuaia in Southern Argentina around three weeks ago heading for Cape Verde.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are mainly spread by rodents, particularly through exposure to infected rodents' urine or faeces, as per Mayo Clinic.

The WHO added that: "While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response."

South Africa's Department of Health noted that the patients who were sent to their hospitals presented symptoms including a fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea.

The Mayo Clinic states that as the disease worsens, it can lead to 'damaged lung tissues' which can present symptoms such as low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and an irregular heart rate.

An expert noted that there are no 'specific medical interventions' to treat Hantavirus. (Getty Stock Images)

Following the suspected outbreak, the two symptomatic people who remain onboard are crew members, according to the operator.

"The priority of Oceanwide Expeditions is to ensure that the two symptomatic individuals on board receive adequate and expedited medical care," the company said in a statement.

Speaking to the BBC, chief of special pathogens at Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory, David Safronetz, stated: "There are no specific vaccines for hantaviral diseases, there are no specific antivirals to treat the disease in humans with."

"Treatment primarily is supportive care, so early identification of cases, seeking medical attention, and getting into facilities that are capable of assisting," the medical expert added.

UNILAD have reached out to Oceanwide Expeditions for comment.