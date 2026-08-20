Eric Trump has message for critics of president's 'human printer' Natalie Harp

Eric Trump has come to Natalie Harp's defense after her brother suggested that she had an 'unhealthy obsession' with the president.

Harp is described as one of Donald Trump's longest-serving and most loyal aides. Before getting a job with the president, the 35-year-old worked for the far-right television channel One America News Network.

Usually Harp is more behind the scenes, but her name has been thrust into the spotlight of late after Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff named her in one of his speeches.

During the address, Ossoff said that the POTUS 'wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie'.

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He was later quizzed about his remarks on MSNBC’s The Briefing, specifically on why he named Harp.

The Democrat did not mention her by name again, but did accuse Trump of retreating 'into this bubble of West Wing aides who are his security blanket to make him feel good about himself' – seemingly inferring that Harp was one of Trump's so-called security blankets.

Natalie Harp is one of Donald Trump's most trusted aides (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has echoed similar sentiments about her and said that a nickname Harp has is 'binkie' because she's a comfort planet for the president.

It's clear that Harp – who also has the nickname 'human printer' because she often has her laptop and a printer nearby – has a close relationship with the president and that he thinks highly of her, and it turns out other members of the Trump family do too.

The POTUS' son Eric, 42, spoke out on Twitter about Harp after her brother, Preston Harp, was interviewed on CNN.

Speaking on America's Choice, Preston (who is reportedly estranged from his sister) was grilled about her allegedly voluntarily going into the trunk of a SUV that was part of Trump's motorcade because there was no seats available for her. Preston laughed at the allegations and called them 'really funny'.

Taking a more serious tone, he went on: "It's actually kind of sad. That's like obsession. That's an unhealthily obsession with someone if you're going to jump in the trunk of their car."

Eric has since reacted to the interview clip and called it 'absolute trash'.

He penned on Twitter: "Natalie is an incredible young woman — a cancer survivor, a genuinely good person, and arguably one of the hardest-working people in the White House.

"She’s deeply committed to my father, to her job, and to this country."

"From the looks of it, she got all the family genetics," Eric added in an undeniable swipe at Preston.

He proceeded to call CNN 'a joke'.

Apparently Harp is so committed to her job that she sometimes forgets to eat or sleep.

Eric Trump came to Natalie Harp's defense (Twitter)

In a letter she allegedly penned to the president that was obtained by The New York Times, she said after she joined Trump on a trip to the UK: "I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland.

"I want things to always be right between us. I also know I've been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time)."

Harp is said to have signed the letter: "With all my heart, Natalie."