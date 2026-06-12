Fox's coverage of the World Cup in the US has been labelled 'embarrassing' as fans watching at home missed some of the action during Mexico and South Africa's dramatic clash.

All eyes were on Mexico City yesterday for the first match of the 2026 World Cup. The fixture had everything: two goals, three red card and a Shakira opening ceremony performance. But US fans ended up missing some of it.

For the soccer tournament, FIFA has introduced three-minute water breaks midway through each half amid the scorching temperatures across many of the World Cup venues in the US, Mexico and Canada.

FIFA confirmed in December there'd be 'no weather or temperature condition in place, with the breaks being called by the referee in all games'.

Advert

Broadcasters are allowed to go to a commercial break during this time should they wish, though Fox has been accused of breaking the rules implemented by FIFA.

The drama on the pitch risked being upstaged by ads during the Mexico vs South Africa game (Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

The Athletic reported that sources close to the soccer governing body told broadcasters that they shouldn't start an ad break within 20 seconds of the referee blowing their whistle for the drinks break.

Furthermore, the action should be back on viewers' screens at least 30 seconds before play gets underway once more. It's believed Fox broke the latter rule.

Not long after the second goal of the match was scored by Raul Jimenez in the 67th minute, Fox broadcaster Ian Darke told viewers: "And that leads to the hydration break, powered to you by Powerade."

🚨 **BREAKING: Commercial ads broadcast DURING a World Cup match for the first time ever!** 📺💸

FIFA has allowed ads during the mid-half hydration breaks. Football meets American-style broadcasting! 🤯🇺🇸#WorldCup | #WorldCup2026

pic.twitter.com/3E4LDhb4zs — X Sport (@Xrkt111686) June 11, 2026

Fox then had roughly two minutes of commercials, but when the action resumed, the broadcaster was showing an Adidas advert.

The sports channel did not return to the action until several seconds after the restart.

Many fans took to social media to voice their frustration at Fox over the apparent World Cup blunder.

Fox has been accused of breaking a FIFA broadcasting rule (Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports via Getty Images)

"Fox Sports was playing so many commercials during the hydration break that the game restarted before they were done," one viewer wrote on X.

A second added: "Commercial breaks mid-match during the hydration breaks are going to ruin this World Cup for Americans. Disgusting practice from Fox," while a third described it as 'embarrassing'.

UNILAD has contacted Fox for a comment.

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed they might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.