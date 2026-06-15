A full list of the banned social media platforms for under 16's in the UK has been revealed, as Keir Starmer claimed children are being exposed to 'dangerous' content online.

The UK government announced today a 'total ban' on social media use for those under the age of 16, which will take effect in early 2027.

During a press conference, the Prime Minister warned that social media is having a 'dangerous' impact on children’s happiness and mental health.

A number of major platforms are to be included in the ban, which will come as a blow to US tech giants with millions of users under the age of 16.

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Platforms that will be banned include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

Numerous social media platforms will be included in the ban. (Getty Stock Images)

For the safety of children, messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal are not set to be included.

And while the prime minister said he was confident the ban would be effective, he acknowledged that some children would find their way around it.

But the proposals don't stop there.

The government is also looking at potential overnight curfews, and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s.

The dad-of-two said: "This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong.

"All I’ve ever wanted for my own children, hand on heart, is for them to be happy and for them to be safe, and I think that’s what any parent wants, but I ask the question now: Do we truly believe that social media creates a happy environment for our children?"

The Prime Minister announced the historic change this morning (June 15). (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The UK has taken inspiration from Australia, which introduced this exact ban in December 2025.

Children are unable to set up new accounts, and their existing profiles were deactivated.

Starmer added: "Every parent can see it with their own eyes. Social media is making children unhappy."

Other restrictions included in the ban will be blocks on harmful functions on gaming sites such as livestreaming, and stranger communication.

AI 'romantic companion' bots, which are designed to simulate sexual relationships or roleplay with users, will also enforce a minimum age of 18.

The UK government reported that the action is backed by nine in ten parents, and is expected to be put to Parliament before Christmas.

Could the US follow suit?

Speaking with CNBC, Holly Grosshans, senior counsel for tech policy at the nonprofit Common Sense Media, thinks it could happen in the US.

On a local level, 'almost every single state' has taken on some sort of online safety or privacy legislation regarding this tech, she claims.

States like Florida prohibit kids younger than 14 from creating social media accounts, and in Virginia, companies must limit the use of their platforms for kids younger than 16 to one hour per day.

"I would say it’s almost inevitable," she added.