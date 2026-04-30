Controversial 'looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular has been hit with disturbing allegations from an influencer who's seeking $50,000 in damages.

Earlier this month, Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, collapsed while on a live stream in a Miami shopping centre while thousands watched.

Miami Fire and Rescue confirmed they were called to a possible overdose involving a 20-year-old man, but added he'd fled the scene before they could make contact.

A few weeks before, he stormed out of an interview with 60 Minutes Australia after reporter Adam Hegarty asked him if he identified with the incel community.

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And news dropping today has revealed that he is about to get sued by another influencer.

TMZ has reported that influencer Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who is known as Alorah Ziva online, has made allegations of battery, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the looksmaxxing star.

Mendoza alleges that she met Peters back in 2025 and he paid her $1,000 to make videos for him.

Clavicular stormed out of an interview earlier this month (60 Minutes Australia)

Mendoza's Instagram account claims that she is the #1 female looksmaxxer, and judging by her 240,000 followers on the platform, that could be fair.

Mendoza, who is now 18 years of age, told Clavicular that she wants to become 'the face of looksmaxxing'.

She claims that Peters ordered her an Uber to meet at his parents' house on Cape Cod, where she hoped that by shooting content together they could boost her online presence.

However, when she arrived, there were 'excessive amounts of alcohol' being served, then Peters 'escorted' her to his bedroom - where they had a computer set up for live streaming.

The claim alleges that Peters then gave her 'multiple servings of vodka', which caused her to be inebriated and intoxicated, before having sex with her.

Clavicular is back in hot water after the claims (clavicular0/Instagram)

She also alleges that she 'woke up with Peters penetrating her and having sex with her, again, without her consent."

While Mendoza would have been under the legal age of consent in Florida, which is 18, because Clavicular was under the age of 24, this means that the alleged encounter would not automatically be statutory rape.

Following this first meeting, the pair didn't speak for months until they ran into each other in November 2025, where they did a live stream with Peters and his friends.

During the session, Mendoza claims that Peters injected Auqalyx, an injectable treatment designed to dissolve fat deposits, into her face.

The complaint also says: "During the video, Peters stated or suggested that methamphetamine had been added to the injection mixture. After the first injection, Plaintiff appeared drugged on camera. Plaintiff believes that she may have been injected with methamphetamine or another undisclosed substance."

In addition to this, Mendoza is suing Peters for the unauthorized publication of her name and likeness.

The influencer is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

As per People, in March, Peters was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

According to jail records, Peters was arrested on battery charges.

Peters' attorney told People: "We are aware of the complaint recently filed against Mr. Peters. These are allegations only and remain unproven.

"Mr. Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events.

"He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself. We will not comment further at this time."

Doctors have warned against some of the looksmaxxing trends (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

What is looksmaxxing?

For those not in the know, looksmaxxers are men who seek to maximize their appearances.

They use social media to attach scores to how other young males look, focusing on aspects such as jawline, muscularity, hair, fitness, fashion and the whiteness of their teeth.

Usually, improvements center around what's called 'softmaxxing' - things like intense exercise, diet, face care routines, and generally taking care of yourself.

However, there's a darker side to the trend, called 'hardmaxxing', which includes things like steroid use, hair transplants, or even cosmetic surgery.

And an even more ridiculous - and dangerous - element of looksmaxxing has emerged recently, with people resorting to what’s called ‘bone-smashing’.

This is when influencers repeatedly tap their face with a hammer to try and improve their bone structure - which, unsurprisingly, doesn't actually work.

Clavicular's legal team have been approached for comment